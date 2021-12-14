Ratings: Monday Night Football, Voice Top Night; All American at Season High

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s slice of the Monday Night Football pie this week drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating, dominating the night in the demo. Performer of the Year: The 20 Finalists

NBC’s The Voice, meanwhile, delivered Monday’s largest audience (7.1 mil) while steady in the demo (with a 0.7). Leading out of that, American Auto‘s double-episode preview did 3 mil/0.4 and then 1.8 mil/0.3; TVLine readers gave the midseason comedy an average grade of “B-.”

American Auto makes its regular time slot premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 8/7c.

Elsewhere, Fox’s double pump of Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip averaged 1.1 mil and a 0.3…. The CW’s All American (700K/0.2) hit a season high in audience while 4400‘s own fall finale (390K/0.1) also added a few eyeballs.

