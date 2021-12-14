Fantasy Island First Look: A Surprise Reunion Steams Up Elena's Holiday

RELATED STORIES Fantasy Island: John Gabriel Rodriquez Upped to Series Regular for Season 2

Fantasy Island: John Gabriel Rodriquez Upped to Series Regular for Season 2 Fantasy Island Renewed for Season 2

Elena Roarke is about to be visited by a ghost — albeit a hot one — of Christmas past.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the promo for Fox’s two-part Fantasy Island holiday special, premiering Monday, Dec. 20 (8/7c), in which Elena is reunited with her ex-fiancé (played by CSI: NY‘s Eddie Cahill).

And how do we know who he is, you ask? Because Elena, when questioned about her erratic behavior, sings like a canary: “I’m just kidnapping my ex-fiancé from a Christmas movie!” No big.

The full-night event, appropriately titled “Welcome to the Snow Globe,” introduces Lindsey Kraft (Grace & Frankie) as a businesswoman whose “fantasy of a perfect Christmas and to meet ‘Mr. Right’ tests Roarke in unexpected ways,” according to the official logline. “Meanwhile, Mr. Jones faces his past, while a new Secret Santa tradition has Ruby and Javier looking to the future.”

Speaking of Ruby, she certainly appears to be opening herself up to new love, assuming that split-second shot under the fireworks is to be believed. As you’ve surely deduced by now, things aren’t always what they seem on this island.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at the Fantasy Island holiday special, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.