TVLine Items: After Life's Final Season, Too Hot to Handle Premiere and More

Netflix’s After Life is coming to an end: The Ricky Gervais drama-comedy will premiere its third and final season on Friday, Jan. 14.

The six-episode swan song follows Tony, “a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer,” reads the official synopsis. “Whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, Tony starts to realize that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live. After all, every end is a new beginning.”

Check out the show’s newly released key art below:

Ricky Gervais, Brandy the dog, and After Life return for one final season on 14 January. pic.twitter.com/MII0bGumwK — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 14, 2021

* Too Hot to Handle Season 3 will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 19 on Netflix.

* Prime Video’s Anansi Boys series adaptation from writer/executive producer Neil Gaiman has cast Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn (Small Axe) and Grace Saif (13 Reasons Why) as teacher Rosie Noah and Detective Constable Daisy Day, respectively, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Michael Ealy (Stumptown, Almost Human) has joined the legal drama Reasonable Doubt at Onyx Collective on Hulu as a series regular, while Sean Patrick Thomas (The District) is set to recur, our sister site Variety reports.

* Paramount+ in 2022 will premiere Big Nate, an animated Nickelodeon Studios series based on the best-selling children’s books and comic strip written/drawn by Lincoln Peirce. Ben Giroux will voice the titular 11-year-old, while Dove Cameron (as Ellen Wright), Rob Delaney (Martin Wright), Bryce Charles (Dee Dee Holloway), Daniel MK Cohen (Francis Pope), Arnie Pantoja (Teddy Ortiz), Charlie Schlatter (Chad Applewhite), Kevin Michael Richardson (Principal Nichols) and Carolyn Hennesy (Mrs. Godfrey) round out the cast.

* The documentary The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media will premiere this Friday, Dec. 17 on Peacock.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s mystery-comedy series The Afterparty, premiering Friday, Jan. 28:

