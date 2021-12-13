Gotham Knights Series in Development at The CW, Based on DC Comics

RELATED STORIES All American: Homecoming: Simone Learns to Live Up the College Life in CW Spinoff Trailer -- 2022 FIRST LOOK

The CW has put into development Gotham Knights, a live-action superhero series based on the DC comics.

The premise: In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, the TV series finds his rebellious adopted son* forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies, when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. Now branded the city’s most wanted criminals, this “renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names — but in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been.”

However, the logline tells us, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as… the Gotham Knights.

(*The character of Bruce’s adopted son has not been specified.)

Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (both of Batwoman and Gotham) will serve as writers and executive producers on the project, while Natalie Abrams (Batwoman) is a writer/co-EP. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden will also serve as EPs.

Despite the aforementioned creatives’ shared pedigree and the setting, Gotham Knights is not a spinoff of The CW’s Batwoman, nor is it based on the Warner Bros. Games video game series of the same name. Got that, everyone?