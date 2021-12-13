TVLine Items: iCarly's Drake & Josh Reunion, Wendy's Host Swap and More

RELATED STORIES Our Kind of People's Joe Morton and Morris Chestnut Talk Inkwell Reunion, Tease a Teddy and Raymond Standoff

Our Kind of People's Joe Morton and Morris Chestnut Talk Inkwell Reunion, Tease a Teddy and Raymond Standoff The Gilded Age Trailer: 'Anything Is Possible' for Well-to-Do New Yorkers in Julian Fellowes' Downton Follow-Up

Well, this is an interesting development: iCarly is staging a mini Drake & Josh reunion, enlisting Josh Peck as a guest star in the Paramount+ revival’s upcoming second season.

Peck (seen above with Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress in a photo shared to the show’s Instagram) will play Carly’s “aggressive” manager whose questionable methods lead to major friction with Freddie, according to People, .

Cosgrove played Peck’s menacing stepsister Megan on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh for four seasons (2004–2007).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Due to emergency surgery for appendicitis, Sherri Shepherd had to pull out of hosting The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, with Michael Rapaport filling in. Shepherd hopes to return to the show later this week. Click here to watch her message from the hospital.

* Lou Diamond Phillips and daughter Gracie Phillips will guest-star on Fox’s upcoming mob drama The Cleaning Lady, our sister site Variety reports. He will play Joe Fabroa, a “charming, handsome, self-centered” luxury car salesman, and she will play his estranged daughter Grace. The Cleaning Lady premieres Monday, Jan. 3 at 9/8c.

* Peacock has released the trailer for True Story with Ed and Randall, a scripted/unscripted hybrid comedy in which celebrity guest stars dramatize the extraordinary stories of everyday Americans. The series, starring Ed Helms and Randall Park, premieres Thursday, Jan. 20. Watch:

* Insecure: The End — an intimate look at the making of the final season and the cultural impact of the HBO comedy Insecure, featuring interviews with Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Wade Allain-Marcus, Kendrick Sampson and Christina Elmore — will debut on HBO Max Sunday, Dec. 26 in advance of its HBO premiere on Monday, Dec. 27 at 10 pm. Watch a trailer: