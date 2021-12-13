Bigger Cancelled After 2 Seasons — Read BET+ Series Creator's Statement

That’s a wrap on Bigger at BET+. Creator and showrunner Felischa Marye confirmed Monday that the series has been canceled after two seasons. Streaming TV Renewals and Cancellations

“We’re sad to announce that #BiggerOnBet will not get a third season. We know, we know. We can’t believe it either, but want to say to thanks to our #BiggerSeries Hive for being such loyal and passionate fans,” she tweeted. “We wanted to give audiences a hardcore funny comedy with a big heart, and our fans were there for it, so we thank you! We had a lovely dinner last week to end the year, while ending such a special show.”

Marye went on to thank her cast, as well as BET and executive producers Devon Shepard and Will Packer for the opportunity.

Bigger followed group of thirtysomethings in Atlanta who still don’t have it all together. Season 2, which was released in April, ended with the twist that Deon (played by Chase Anthony) and his off-again/on-again bae Layne (Tanisha Long) married in secret and still hadn’t told their friends. Anthony previously told TVLine that if the show was renewed for another season, he would have liked to explore the fallout from cliffhanger.

“Layne and Dion’s moms, neither one of them is light-hearted. They say what’s on their minds. They’re pitbulls in a sense because they’re protecting their children, but in a very aggressive way,” the actor said.

In addition to Anthony (Lethal Weapon, Grey’s Anatomy) and Long (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), the series also starred Tristen J. Winger (Insecure), Angela Ko (Rebel), Rasheda Crockett (All Rise) and Angell Conwell (The Young and the Restless).

BET+’s current scripted slate includes the recently renewed Bruh, First Wives Club and The Ms. Pat Show. Additional series awaiting word on renewal are All the Queen’s Men (Season 1 premiered Sept. 9), The Family Business (Season 3 released Oct. 14), Ruthless (Season 2 resumed Nov. 26) and Sacrifice (Season 1 premiered Nov. 4).

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Bigger‘s demise. How do you feel about the cancellation? Sound off in the comments!