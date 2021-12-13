All American: Homecoming: Simone Learns to Live Up the College Life in CW Spinoff Trailer — 2022 FIRST LOOK

Simone Hicks has a boy on her mind as she settles in at Bringston University… and it’s not Jordan Baker.

As part of our 2022 First Look series, TVLine can exclusively share the official trailer for All American: Homecoming, The CW’s forthcoming spinoff of its high school football drama. We previously got a glimpse of Simone’s potential college life in the July 5 episode of All American, but the promo embedded above indicates her time at Bringston might be much more complicated than she expected.

Case in point: Despite FaceTiming with Jordan, who tells Simone he misses her, Simone seems rather intrigued by Bringston baseball player Damon Sims (played by Legacies‘ Peyton Alex Smith), with whom some sparks flew during Simone’s initial visit to the HBCU campus. But when Simone realizes that Damon now lives in her dorm building, a new friend points out to her, “You were just a little too excited about that!”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Damon contends with the pressure of being “the new face of HBCU baseball,” while Simone faces off against Bringston’s star tennis player, Thea. But she won’t be flying completely solo on campus for long: As All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll previously told TVLine, “Simone will not be the only character recognizable from the Beverly Hills/Crenshaw world that we see land over at Bringston” for college.

All American: Homecoming premieres Monday, Feb. 21 on The CW. Watch the exclusive trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the spinoff!