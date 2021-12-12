Chris Wallace Announces Fox News Exit

RELATED STORIES First Presidential Debate Derided as '$#*!show,' 'Dumpster Fire' -- Should Remaining Face-Offs Be Scrapped?

News anchor Chris Wallace has announced his exit from Fox News, with Sunday’s edition of the political news show Fox News Sunday being his last.

“After 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox,” Wallace said toward the end of the broadcast. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out.

“Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked, and they kept that promise,” he continued. “I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover those stories I think are important to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride.”

Watch a clip of Wallace’s sign-off below.

Chris Wallace's big surprise at the end of today's @FoxNewsSunday: He's leaving, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/S1ON6JkTXx — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 12, 2021

“We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years,” the Fox Corporation said in a statement. “The legacy of Fox News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named.”

