And Just Like That, Peloton Has Fun With the Sex and the City Revival's Big [Spoiler] — Watch Video

Peloton has unleashed an amusing response to that huge And Just Like That twist that everyone’s been talking about.

Spoilers coming up!

In the series premiere of HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival, John aka Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth) suffered a fatal heart attack after a rigorous cycling session, shocking fans who prooobably weren’t expecting a funeral so early on in the series. But on Sunday, the exercise company released a brand new ad showcasing Big’s (or at least Noth’s) very-much-alive face to remind everyone that their products won’t kill you.

In the 30 second-plus spot (watch above), Noth sits with Jess King, the Peloton instructor who as “Allegra” taught his character’s fateful class, as they toast to new beginnings.

“Shall we take another ride?” he asks. “Life’s too short not to.”

As the camera pans out to show two shiny new Peloton bikes, the company very clearly explains all of the health benefits associated with using their products:

And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart. lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels. He’s alive.

In another strange turn of events, the narrator of said health disclaimer appears to be none other than Ryan Reynolds, who also tweeted the ad Sunday.

Wynonna Earp creator Emily Andras assessed Peloton’s response best:

After Big’s death took the Internet by storm, Peloton competitor SoulCycle didn’t pass on the opportunity for a snarky tweet, writing: “We couldn’t help but wonder… maybe Mr. Big should have gone to SoulCycle instead.” (Everyone has jokes! But hey, good on them for shooting their shot.)

Thoughts on the Peloton ad? Still grieving the loss of Big? Let us know your feelings in the Comments!