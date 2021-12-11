The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 12

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. Christmas Movie Guide

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 15 new and returning series (including new seasons of The Witcher and When Hope Calls, and holiday installments of Kenan and Young Rock), 16 season finales (including Survivor and Succession), 11 fall finales (including All American, FBI and Grey’s Anatomy) and an assortment of holiday films and specials.

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

6 pm White House Christmas 2021 special (HGTV)

7 pm Miss Universe 2021 (Fox)

8:30 pm A Christmas Proposal TV-movie premiere (CBS)

9 pm Greatest Holiday Commercial Countdown 2021 special (The CW)

9 pm Succession Season 3 finale (HBO)

10 pm Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records docuseries finale (Epix)

10 pm The Rookie fall finale (ABC)

12:15 am Squidbillies series finale (Adult Swim)

12:30 am Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3 finale (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, DEC. 13

8 pm All American fall finale (The CW)

8 pm Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation special (Fox)

8 pm The Voice Season 21 finale, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

9 pm 4400 fall finale (The CW)

9 pm Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown Season 1 finale (Food Network)

10 pm American Auto series premiere (NBC; two episodes)

10 pm Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street documentary premiere (HBO)

TUESDAY, DEC. 14

8 pm The Big Holiday Food Fight Season 1 finale (OWN)

8 pm FBI fall finale (CBS)

8 pm The Flash “Armageddon”/fall finale (The CW)

8 pm Grand Crew series premiere (NBC; two episodes)

8 pm I Can See Your Voice Holiday Spectacular special (Fox)

8 pm Murders at Starved Rock docuseries premiere (HBO; two episodes)

9 pm FBI: Most Wanted fall finale (CBS; special time)

9 pm Riverdale “Rivervale”/fall finale (The CW)

9 pm The Voice Season 21 finale, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

10 pm Queens fall finale (ABC)

10:30 pm Jason Biggs’ Cash at Your Door Season 1 finale (E!)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

3 am Elite Short Stories returns (Netflix)

3 am Foodtastic series premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

3 am Rumble film premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Selling Tampa series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Shatner in Space documentary premiere (Prime Video)

8 pm iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 special (The CW)

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 6 finale (Fox; two hours)

8 pm Murders at Starved Rock docuseries finale (HBO)

8 pm Survivor Season 41 finale (CBS)

8 pm Young Rock Christmas episode (NBC)

8:30 pm Kenan Christmas episode (NBC)

9 pm Mr. Mayor Christmas episode (NBC)

9:30 pm A Very Chrisley Christmas special (NBC)

10 pm Twenties Season 2 finale (BET)

THURSDAY, DEC. 16

3 am Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas TV-movie premiere (Peacock)

3 am Finding Magic Mike series premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Fungies! Season 3 premiere (HBO Max)

3 am MacGruber series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Ragdoll Season 1 finale (AMC+)

3 am The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 premiere (Peacock)

3 am The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 finale (Peacock)

3 am South Park: Post COVID – The Return of COVID TV-movie premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Station Eleven limited series premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

7 pm Miss World 2021 (Reelz)

8 pm Dogs of the Year special (The CW)

8 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Thirty Days Later special (MTV)

8 pm Music Box Season 1 finale (HBO)

8 pm L’oreal Paris Women of Worth special (NBC)

8 pm Station 19 fall finale (ABC)

9 pm America’s Big Deal Season 1 finale (USA Network)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy fall finale (ABC)

9 pm Legacies fall finale (The CW)

9 pm MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga special (MTV)

10 pm Big Sky fall finale (ABC)

11 pm Desus & Mero Season 3 finale (Showtime)

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

3 am Chillin Island series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Fast & Furious Spy Racers final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Grand Tour: Carnage a Trois special (Prime Video)

3 am Mother/Android film premiere (Hulu)

3 am The Shrink Next Door limited series finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Swagger Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Swan Song film premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Twentysomethings: Austin Season 1 finale (Netflix; last six episodes)

3 am The Witcher Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am With Love series premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)

8 pm The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (The CW)

8 pm The Last Cowboy Season 2 finale (CMT)

8 pm The Greatest #AtHome Videos: ‘Tis the Season to Share Videos special (CBS)

9 pm The Greatest #AtHome Videos: Home Videos for the Holidays special (CBS)

10 pm Day of the Dead Season 1 finale (Syfy)

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

8 pm The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls TV-movie premiere (Hallmark Channel)

8 pm When Hope Calls Season 2 premiere (GAC Family; two episodes)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live fall finale (NBC)

