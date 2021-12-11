Ratings: Magnum P.I. Eyes Season High

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Magnum P.I. ticked up to hit a season high in the demo, landing in a five-way tie for the nightly win. Performer of the Year: The 20 Finalists

Opening CBS’ night, S.W.A.T. (with 5.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating) was steady, while Magnum (5.6 mil/0.5) and Blue Bloods (5.9 mil/0.5) both ticked up with their own fall finales. (Magnum also delivered its second-best audience of the season, while Blue Bloods of course copped Friday’s biggest audience.)

Over on Fox, Friday Night SmackDown (2.2 mil/0.5) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere, ABC’s Shark Tank (3.4 mil/0.5) joined CBS and the WWE in that five-way demo tie… NBC’s The Wall returned to 2.5 mil/0.4… and The CW’s Nancy Drew (340K/0.1) rebounded from last week’s audience low.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.