Monarch Trailer Pits Susan Sarandon vs. Anna Friel in Fox's Country Music Drama: 'There's Only One Queen'

RELATED STORIES The Resident EP on What's Ahead After That Fall Finale Cliffhanger: Bell's Diagnosis Will 'Be a Big Deal'

The Resident EP on What's Ahead After That Fall Finale Cliffhanger: Bell's Diagnosis Will 'Be a Big Deal' The Big Leap Finale Was Full of Heart (and Renewal Jokes) -- EP Liz Heldens Offers Her Plan for a Potential Season 2

We haven’t seen a group of big-haired queens put up this much of a fight over a crown since the last season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Fox on Friday released an extended trailer for Monarch, its upcoming drama series about the (fractured) first family of country music. Susan Sarandon takes the lead as superstar Dottie Cantrell Roman, the industry’s undisputed queen. But is she really ready to pass that title down to daughter Nicolette (Anna Friel), whose own ambitions may not align with her own?

Of course, Friel’s character isn’t the only member of this musical dynasty looking to shoot her shot at the crown. Nicolette’s sister Gigi (Beth Ditto) is also ready to step out of the shadows and into the spotlight, even if Dottie is convinced that she’s a bit of a “wild card.” (You know, something tells us we’re really looking to like Gigi.)

The primetime sudser also stars Trace Adkins as Albie Roman, Iñigo Pascual as Ace Grayson and Joshua Sasse as as Luke Roman.

Monarch premieres Sunday, Jan. 30 on Fox. Hit PLAY on the trailer above for an extended sneak peek, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Is this family feud music to your ears?