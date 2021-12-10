TVLine Items: Gotham Vet to L&O: OC, Eternals' Disney+ Debut and More

Stabler will soon have his hands full with a Gotham vet: Robin Lord Taylor will recur on Law & Order: Organized Crime as Sebastian McClane, a notorious hacker also known as Constantine, Give Me My Remote reports.

Bell’s task force is brought in to catch Constantine, who is one of several high-security convicts on the run after a prison break. “He sets off a chain reaction of events that both Wheatley and Stabler swirl around,” executive producer Ilene Chaiken tells the site. “And he’s just a very cool character that I’m excited to bring to life.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime returns with a new episode on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 10/9c on NBC.

* Marvel’s Eternals will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

* Thora Birch has exited Wednesday, Netflix’s Tim Burton-directed Addams Family series, “to attend with a personal matter,” Deadline reports. Birch, who filmed most of her scenes for Season 1, plays Wednesday’s dorm mother at the supernatural Nevermore Academy. It is unclear if the role will be recast.

* Peacock has set a Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 premiere date for Wolf Like Me, its six-episode comedy starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher as, respectively, an emotional wreck who struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife, and a woman who has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone.

* Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly’s comedy series The Now, starring Dave Franco, is now available on The Roku Channel. Watch a trailer here.

* Syfy’s new series Astrid & Lilly Save the World, in which two BFFs accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 10 pm. Watch a trailer;

