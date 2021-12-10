Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs Compete for OR Supremacy in Good Sam Trailer

RELATED STORIES Pete Holmes Comedy How We Roll to Follow Ghosts on CBS Thursdays -- Where Does That Leave B Positive?

The official trailer for the upcoming medical drama Good Sam asks a very important question: Which Dr. Griffith do you choose?

The CBS series, which premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 10/9, follows Dr. Sam Griffith (played by Sophia Bush), a gifted heart surgeon who thrives in her new leadership role as the chief of surgery after her boss Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs), a renowned doctor, falls into a coma.

But when Griff wakes up months later demanding to pick up where he left off, “Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent,” per the official description.

Their situation is every more complicated since Griff also happens to be her father. As he “defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.”

The series also stars Skye P. Marshall (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Dr. Lex Trulie, Michael Stahl-David (Almost Family) as Dr. Caleb Tucker, Omar Maskati (68 Whiskey) as Dr. Isan M. Shah, Davi Santos (Tell Me a Story, Power Rangers Beast Morphers) as Dr. Joey Costa, Wendy Crewson (When Hope Calls) as Vivian Katz and Edwin Hodge (The Tomorrow War, Mayans M.C.) as Malcolm A. Kingsley.

Check out the full trailer above.

What are you looking forward to seeing in Good Sam? Sound off in the comments!