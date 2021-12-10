Camryn Manheim Joins Law & Order Revival as Successor to Lt. Van Buren

RELATED STORIES Kate McKinnon Returning to SNL This Weekend Following 7-Episode Hiatus

Camryn Manheim is the latest familiar face to cop a role on NBC’s upcoming Law & Order revival.

The Emmy Award-winning alum of The Practice, Ghost Whisperer, Stumptown (grr) and Person of Interest will play Lt. Kate Dixon, the successor to S. Epatha Merkerson’s Lt. Anita Van Buren, our sister site Deadline reports. (Merkerson reportedly is not available to be a part of the Law & Order revival, due to her commitment as a series regular on Dick Wolf’s own Chicago Med.)

Manheim joins a cast that thus far includes Anthony Anderson (black-ish), reprising his L&O role as Det. Bernard); Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) an as-yet-unnamed cop; and Hugh Dancy (Hannibal, The Path) as an assistant district attorney.

The Law & Order continuation will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at 8/7c, where it will lead into spinoffs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

