Winning Time: John C. Reilly Leads the Lakers to Greatness in First Footage From HBO's 1980s NBA Drama

It’s showtime… but on HBO.

The network just released our first look at Winning Time, the upcoming drama series charting the rise of the L.A. Lakers dynasty in the 1980s. In the teaser — which you watch above — John C. Reilly stars as legendary Lakers owner Jerry Buss, who decides one morning to buy an NBA team. “There’s two things in this world that make me believe in God,” he declares. “Sex and basketball.” (This whole thing has an Anchorman/Boogie Nights feel to it, doesn’t it? It makes sense, with Adam McKay onboard as an executive producer.)

Buss hits it big when the Lakers select future superstar Magic Johnson — played by newcomer Quincy Isaiah — in the NBA draft, kicking off an era of fast-paced basketball that revitalized the league and led to five NBA titles for the franchise in the ’80s. They’re joined by an all-star cast, including Jason Clarke as general manager Jerry West, Sally Field as Jerry’s mother Jessie Buss and Adrien Brody as coach Pat Riley.

Winning Time, which debuts in March on HBO, is “a fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court,” per the official description.

Press PLAY above to get a first look at Winning Time, and hit the comments to share your first impressions.