Leverage: Redemption Renewed for Season 2 at IMDb TV

The con will remain on now that Leverage: Redemption has been renewed for a second season at IMDb TV, Prime Video’s free streaming hub. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

A follow-up to TNT’s Leverage, the IMDb TV series brought back Gina Bellman as Sophie “The Grifter” Devereaux, Beth Riesgraf as Parker “The Thief,” Christian Kane as Eliot “The Hitter” Spencer and Aldis Hodge as Alec “The Hacker” Hardison. New additions included Noah Wyle as once-shady lawyer Harry Wilson and Aleyse Shannon as Hardison’s foster sister, Breanna “The Maker” Casey.

At this early stage, there is no word on whether Hodge, who recurred during Season 1 due to other commitments, will maintain the same status.

“Bringing back these characters has been a dream come true, and working with such incredible people as the team at IMDb TV has been an absolute pleasure,” Leverage: Redemption EP Dean Devlin said in a statement. “So excited we get to do it all over again.”

All 16 episodes of Leverage: Redemption‘s freshman run are available to stream on IMDb TV — as are all five seasons of the OG caper drama.

“Leverage: Redemption has delighted IMDb TV viewers with the perfect blend of familiarity and freshness,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, IMDb TV’s co-heads of content and programming. “Thank you to the dedicated fans who have passionately championed this series. We look forward to our continued partnership with Electric Entertainment and providing viewers another season of the fan-favorite crew and their spirited heists.”

Want scoop on Leverage: Redemption, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.