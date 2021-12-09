Watch Jimmy Kimmel Pitch New Christmas Movies to Hallmark Channel

Has Jimmy Kimmel gifted Hallmark Channel its next hit Christmas movie? New Christmas Movies Airing in December

Kimmel appeared before network president and CEO Wonya Lucas, EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly and SVP of programming Samantha DiPippo on Wednesday. The remote segment saw ABC’s late-night host pitch new “Countdown to Christmas” movies that starred many of Hallmark’s go-to actors. Take, for instance, Gnome for the Holidays starring Candace Cameron Bure. Or Mrs. Christmas Tree starring Dean Cain and Wynonna Judd.

The segment culminated in a trailer for Deck the Hallmark, featuring Kimmel as jolly ol’ St. Nick and a certain Hallmark Channel queen as Mrs. Claus. Press PLAY on the video above to see which actress made a surprise cameo.

Hallmark is responsible for 41 (!) of this year’s original Christmas movies airing across broadcast, basic cable and streaming. Upcoming titles include A Dickens of a Holiday! (starring Life Unexpected‘s Kristoffer Polaha and Royal Pains‘ Brooke D’Orsay), A Royal Queens Christmas (starring Secret Life of the American Teenager‘s Megan Park and New Girl‘s Julian Morris), and sequels to The Christmas House (starring iZombie‘s Robert Buckley and Mean Girls‘ Jonathan Bennett), A Godwink Christmas (starring Wynonna Earp‘s Katherine Barrell and Station 19‘s Alberto Frezza) and Sister Swap (starring According to Jim‘s Kimberly Williams-Paisley and How I Met Your Mother‘s Ashley Williams).

All told, more than 140 festive flicks were produced this year, 40 of which are set to premiere between now and Christmas Day.