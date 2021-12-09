Halo Trailer Reveals First Footage From Live-Action Paramount+ Adaptation

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Discovery Boss Explains That Tilly Reveal -- Is She Leaving?

The moment Halo fans have anticipated for two decades (whether they realized it or not) is finally upon us.

Paramount+ on Thursday released the first trailer for its upcoming series based on the hugely popular game franchise. The trailer made its formal debut during the eighth annual Game Awards livestream.

Premiering sometime in 2022, the live-action series “will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox’s first Halo game,” according to the official logline. “Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, the “brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers”; and Jen Taylor (RWBY) as Cortana, the “most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race.”

Additional cast members include Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (24: India), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (EastEnders), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful).

Rounding out the ensemble is Ryan McParland (6Degrees), Burn Gorman (The Expanse) and Fiona O’Shaughnessy (Nina Forever).

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for a first look at Halo, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.