Drag Race Season 14 Trailer: Lizzo, JLo and More Celebrity Guests RuVealed

When the first queen sashays away from RuPaul’s Drag Race in Season 14, she can blame her elimination — at least in part — on the juice.

As revealed in VH1’s just-released trailer, the two-part Drag Race premiere (Jan. 7, 8/7c) kicks off with Lizzo making her werkroom debut as a special guest judge, followed by the arrival of Alicia Keys in Part 2 (Jan. 14).

Additional guest judges joining the panel in Season 14 are Taraji P. Henson, Andra Day, Loni Love, Christine Chiu, Ava Max, Nicole Byer, Ts Madison, Alec Mapa, Dove Cameron and Dulce Sloan. We can also expect “special appearances” from the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Sarah McLachlan, Norvina and Leslie Jordan.

As previously announced, this season’s group of queens includes the franchise’s first-ever cisgender heterosexual contestant. You can click here for a full breakdown of the 14 queens vying for the $100,000 grand prize.

Leading up to the show’s return, VH1 is airing an “Every Episode of Drag Race Ever” marathon, beginning Thursday, Dec. 30 (6 am). Season 13 favorites LaLa Ri and Rosé will also host a movie marathon on Jan. 7, ahead of the big premiere.

