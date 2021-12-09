TVLine Items: Annie Murphy's Freeform Gig, New Walker Return Date and More

Annie Murphy is getting animated at Freeform: The Schitt’s Creek vet will headline the voice cast of Praise Petey (working title), an animated comedy which has received a series order at the cable network.

The show follows Petey, “a New York City ‘it’ girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her,” per the official synopsis. “As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: she’s going to ‘lean into’ modernizing his small-town cult.” The voice ensemble also includes John Cho (Cowboy Bebop), Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), Kiersey Clemons (Angie Tribeca), Amy Hill (Magnum P.I.) and Stephen Root (Barry).

Praise Petey comes from creator/writer Anna Drezen (Saturday Night Live), who executive-produces alongside Monica Padrick (Central Park). Additional EPs include Bandera Entertainment’s Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis, and ShadowMachine’s Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico.

* The CW has moved up Walker‘s midseason return to Thursday, Jan. 13 at 8/7c.

* Netflix’s limited series adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See has cast newcomer Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure, “the blind teenager at the heart of the story, whose path collides with Werner, a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France.”

* Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) has joined George & Tammy, a limited series about the marriage of George Jones (played by Michael Shannon) and Tammy Wynette (Jessica Chastain), our sister site Deadline reports. The actor will portray music producer George Richey, who married Wynette after she and Jones split up. The series will premiere exclusively on Spectrum, followed by a second window on Paramount+ and Paramount Network.

* La Fortuna, an adventure thriller starring Stanley Tucci, will premiere Thursday, Jan. 20 on AMC+ with two episodes, followed by a new episode every Thursday.

* Prime Video has released a trailer for the comedy special Yearly Departed, debuting Thursday, Dec. 23:

* Paramount+ has released a trailer for Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon, premiering Thursday, Dec. 23:

