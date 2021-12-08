Walker Expanding at The CW With Prequel Spinoff Series Independence

RELATED STORIES Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Unpacks Cheryl's Witch Session With Sabrina -- and a New Hope for 'Choni' 'Shippers

Another Jared Padalecki series is getting a prequel on The CW. The network is reportedly developing Walker: Independence, a spinoff of Walker set in the late 1800s, according to our sister site Deadline.

Walker: Independence will reportedly follow Abby Walker, “an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.”

Padalecki, who plays Walker‘s titular Texas Ranger, is executive-producing the project alongside Anna Fricke, Seamus Fahey, Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore.

As we previously mentioned, this is the second Padalecki series with a prequel currently in development. The CW is also developing The Winchesters, a Supernatural spinoff about Sam (Padalecki) and Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) parents. That project is being EP’d by Ackles, an announcement which caught Padalecki by surprise.

New episodes of Walker — a reboot of Chuck Norris’ iconic Walker, Texas Ranger — air Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Does the prospect of a Walker prequel appeal to you? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.