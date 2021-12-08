The Acolyte: Amandla Stenberg Eyed to Lead Disney+ Star Wars Series (Report)

RELATED STORIES Hayden Christensen to Return as Anakin Skywalker in Disney+'s Ahsoka

Hayden Christensen to Return as Anakin Skywalker in Disney+'s Ahsoka Star Wars: Ahsoka Casts The Society's Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren (Report)

Amandla Stenberg could be among the next visitors to a galaxy far, far away.

The Hate U Give actress is reportedly in talks to lead The Acolyte, an upcoming Disney+ series set in the Star Wars universe, according to our sister site Variety.

The Acolyte was officially confirmed as an in-the-works Lucasfilm project in 2020, described as a mystery-thriller set in the final days of the High Republic era. Per the initial description, the series will unearth “a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers.”

Additional plot specifics, and details about Stenberg’s potential role, are being kept under wraps; reps for Stenberg and Disney+ did not immediately respond to TVLine’s request for comment. Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will serve as executive producer, writer and showrunner on the series, which is slated to start production in mid-2022.

In addition to starring in the 2018 film The Hate U Give — which earned her the 2019 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture — Stenberg has appeared as Rue in The Hunger Games and recently co-starred in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. On the television side, her credits include Sleepy Hollow, Mr. Robinson and The Eddy.

Disney+ has quite a few Star Wars series in various stages of development: Next up is The Book of Boba Fett, premiering Wednesday, Dec. 29 on the streamer, while a second Mandalorian offshoot focused on Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano has also been confirmed.