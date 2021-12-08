South Park Event Return of COVID Gets Paramount+ Premiere Date, First Look

One of South Park‘s most chaotic chapters yet will continue later this month. The next Paramount+ special, breezily titled South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID, will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 16, TVLine has learned.

This will be a direct continuation of South Park: Post COVID, which explored the lingering effects of the pandemic on 2061 versions of Stan, Kyle, Cartman (now a rabbi!) and Kenny (…now dead).

Upon discovering that Kenny blamed his former pals for letting their friendship — and the world — fall by the wayside, Stan and Kyle ended the special by vowing to travel back in time and prevent the pandemic from ever happening. Click here for a full recap of the special, which got an “A” from 57 percent of TVLine readers.

As for this next special, “if Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure COVID never happened and save Kenny’s life,” reads the official logline. “In South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID, traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.