Kristen Bell Is the Woman in the House: Netflix Satire Sets Premiere — WATCH

Kristen Bell‘s new Netflix comedy possesses the longest title in recent memory. (Maybe ever?)

Premiering Friday, Jan. 28, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (or TWITHATSFTGITW, for short) is an eight-episode, limited-run series described as a “darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.” Worst TV Show Titles

The first trailer introduces us to Anna, a heartbroken woman for whom “every day is the same,” according to the official logline. “She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (The Nevers‘ Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (The Flight Attendant‘s Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… or did she?”

The cast also includes Michael Ealy (Stumptown) as Douglas, Anna’s ex-husband; Mary Holland (Veep) as Sloane, a local art gallery owner and Anna’s loyal best friend; Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf) as Lisa, who is described as “sweet and sexy”; Cameron Britton (Mindhunter) as Buell, Anna’s simple-minded handyman; Christina Anthony (mixed-ish) as Detective Lane, a smart and no-nonsense law enforcement investigator; and Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Filthy Rich) as Rex, who is not the “brightest bulb in the chandelier.”

Bell is also an executive producer on the eight-episode limited series, which was created by Nobodies‘ Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf and also counts Gloria Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal among its EPs.

