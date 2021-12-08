TVLine Items: Invasion Renewal, SVU Vet to CW, Snowpiercer Trailer and More

The Invasion is not over at Apple TV+: The streamer has renewed the sci-fi drama for Season 2, ahead of the first season finale this Friday, Dec. 10, TVLine has learned.

The series, from co-creators Simon Kinberg (the X-Men and Deadpool films) and David Weil (Hunters), follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The cast includes Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji and Sam Neill.

“I’m profoundly grateful to Apple for being so supportive every step of the way, and trusting us to make a deeply human, emotional alien-invasion story,” Kinberg said in a statement. “And most of all I’m thankful to our amazing fans, without whom we wouldn’t have this opportunity to continue the invasion. I’m super excited about what we’re planning for Season 2, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Stephanie March (Law & Order: SVU) has joined The CW’s upcoming superhero drama Naomi as Akira, who is originally from a planet far away, but is now hiding on Earth, our sister site Variety reports.

* Amazon Music and Prime Video will stream Kanye’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, featuring special guest Drake, from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8 pm PT. The event aims to raise awareness about prison and sentencing reform.

* The American Film Institute’s Television Programs of the Year include Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), WandaVision (Disney+), Reservation Dogs (FX), The Underground Railroad (Prime Video), Hacks (HBO Max), Maid (Netflix), Mare of Easttown (HBO), Schmigadoon (Apple TV+) and The White Lotus (HBO).

* Chris O’Dowd (Get Shorty, The IT Crowd) will star in the Apple TV+ comedy The Big Door Prize, about “a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the grocery store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential,” per Variety.

* Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus, Star) and Nat Wolff (The Stand) will star opposite Christoph Waltz in the dark comedy workplace thriller The Consultant for Prime Video, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The companies featured on CBS’ Undercover Boss this season are College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving (on Friday, Jan. 7), Fremont Street Experience (Jan. 14), The Vitamin Shoppe (Jan. 21) and Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard (Jan. 28). Later and in no particular order, Coco’s Bakery, Mayor of Fontana, Restoration 1, Round Table Pizza and UScellular will be featured.

* TNT has released a trailer for Season 3 of Snowpiercer, premiering Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at 9/8c:

