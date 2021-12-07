Sanditon Season 2: Meet the New Men Arriving in the Wake of Theo James' Exit

You’ve heard a bit about them; now get your first good look at the quintet of new gents making their way to Sanditon for Season 2, to help fill the void left by Theo James’ exit as Sidney Parker. Sanditon Season 2 Scoop

Premiering Sunday, March 20, 2022, the Masterpiece PBS drama’s six-episode sophomore run picks up nine months after the events of Season 1, as Charlotte returns to the beautiful seaside resort and soon attracts the attention of not one, but two new men. Meanwhile, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe, keen to forge her own identity, “gets up to mischief in the name of love — but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before?”

Rose Williams, who plays Charlotte Heywood, is joined in Season 2 by fellow returnees Crystal Clarke (as Miss Georgiana Lambe), Anne Reid (Lady Denham), Kris Marshall (Tom Parker), Kate Ashfield (Mary Parker), Jack Fox (Sir Edward Denham), Charlotte Spencer (Esther Denham), Lily Sacofsky (Clara Brereton), Turlough Convery (Arthur Parker), Kevin Eldon (Mr. Hankins) and Adrian Scarborough (Dr. Fuchs).

New to the mix, and seen in the photo at top, are Colonel Francis Lennox (played by Tom Weston-Jones), the leader of the military regiment taking up residence in Sanditon, who soon shows that first impressions aren’t everything, and Captain Declan Fraser (Frank Blake) and Captain William Carter (Maxim Ays), who both strike up an acquaintance with Charlotte’s younger sister Alison.

Additionally, you will meet Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), a man of wealth who is thoughtful, cerebral, and antisocial to the point of reclusiveness:

Lastly, making Georgiana’s acquaintance is the enigmatic and worldly Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos), a Byronic artist, lover, critic, and explorer in equal measures:

Which of the new menfolk are you most anxious to know better?

