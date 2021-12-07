Rick and Morty Writer Explains That Soul-Crushing Season 5 Finale Speech

RELATED STORIES Tracy Morgan Joins Squidbillies as New Voice of Early Cuyler in Final Season

Tracy Morgan Joins Squidbillies as New Voice of Early Cuyler in Final Season Squidbillies Sets Final Season Premiere Date on Adult Swim; Auditions for New Voice of Early 'Underway' After Firing

Rick and Morty rarely passes up an opportunity to dive headfirst into life’s darkest truths, but the Adult Swim comedy really out-bleaked itself with the final moments of its fifth season finale.

You may recall that a post-credits scene reunited fans with Mr. Poopybutthole, who shared some painful lessons he learned as a result of his marriage ending, including this absolute gut punch: “Ever think about how horrified the people we love would be if they found out who we truly are?”

As part of Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season — now available on DVD, Blu-ray and Blu-ray Steelbook — writer Jeff Loveness takes fans inside the beloved character’s memorable monologue.

“I remember specifically writing the Mr. Poopybutthole monologue on my back, feeling… not my best,” Loveness recalls in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek (above). “You could say I was going through a tough time, perhaps putting some of my failures into his voice. I remember just being a part of the couch in lockdown, bearing my soul through the voice of Mr. Poopybutthole, and I just remember thinking, ‘Yes. You’ve done it. You’ve written something true.”

Rick and Morty‘s 10-episode fifth season aired on Adult Swim from June to September 2021. A premiere date for Season 6 has not yet been announced.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Loveness break down Mr. Poopybutthole’s big scene, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Rick and Morty‘s fifth season below.