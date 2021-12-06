Money Heist Series Finale Recap: Golden Sunsets, Brass Taxes, and Treasure Houses — Plus, Grade It!

RELATED STORIES Money Heist Season 5B Premiere Recap: The Professor Regains His Wits

It’s never easy saying goodbye to a beloved show. But Netflix’s hit caper Money Heist gave its fans a series finale with the perfect amount of twists, intensity and triumphs.

The satisfying conclusion kicked off with the Professor surrendering at the Bank of Spain to an always anxious and angry Colonel Tamayo, who waited for him to negotiate his terms. Of course, the first thing Tamayo wanted to know was the whereabouts of the gold.

Unfortunately, the Professor didn’t know at that point, so he stalled, and Marseille’s fisherman boat ruse worked just long enough for Sierra to find the gold that Rafael and Tatiana stole and hid. This involved Sierra’s visit to the land registry office with guns drawn to research which plots of land had been recently purchased and paid for in cash.

Sierra and her armed shadow crew eventually found the house and tripped a wire in the process, causing Tatiana and Rafael to show up with an armed crew of their own. Sierra shut down the standoff when she gave Rafael the little note his uncle, the Professor, gave to her to give to Rafael, and soon Tatiana didn’t have a say because it was a family matter. But what would Rafael decide?

While we awaited the answer, there was a lot going on at the bank. Tamayo tried and failed to divide and conquer the Dali-masked marauders, and Denver almost caved… but thankfully, he didn’t. Then Tamayo threatened to shoot and kill Rio, Palermo, Manila, Helsinki, Bogota, Stockholm and Pamplona if the Professor didn’t tell him where the gold was.

Unbeknownst to even Lisbon, the Professor had a backup plan for this scenario, too, and he sent two trucks full of gold-coated brass bars to unload at the bank and give the illusion that the Spanish government had recovered the gold. That way, the country’s economy, global image and leadership could rebound and save face while the Professor and his Bella Ciao bandits kept the gold and lived happily ever after.

This was understandably a hard sell for Tamayo, who wanted to kill everyone and win at all costs. But the Professor was quite persuasive as he argued that no matter what, Spain wasn’t getting back those gold bars. However, he said, everyone could still win if the government gave the appearance of wealth and militarized strength by locking the gold-coated brass bars in the vault and making it seem like they had killed the Professor and his crew.

That’s eventually what Tamayo did. His men shot a bunch of bullets as if they’d killed everyone, the Professor and company laid inside body bags that were carted out to nine nearby ambulances, and the surviving members of the crew got to survive wealthy and free from pursuit. The Spanish government even hooked up Sierra, baby Victoria and Marseille with new identities just like the rest of the gang.

When Sierra came to say goodbye and pick up her new passport and identity, she hugged the Professor and thanked him. She also delivered the good news: The little treasure house full of gold ingots was safe and sound and relocated to Portugal with Benjamin in tow. And the Professor, a newly self-aware thief, cried tears of joy for his late father and brother because, in his heart, he knew they were proud.

