Colin Farrell Returning as The Batman's Penguin in HBO Max Spinoff Series

Colin Farrell is waddling over to HBO Max, reprising the role of iconic Batman villain Oswald Cobblepot (aka The Penguin) in a new series for the streamer, our sister site Variety reports.

Fans will first encounter Farrell’s version of the infamous troublemaker in Warner Bros. Pictures’ Robert Pattinson-led The Batman, which arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022.

HBO Max’s Penguin-centric spinoff series (title TBD) will reportedly “delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.”

Of course, this is hardly the first time The Penguin will have been featured in a live-action Batman property. Burgess Meredith famously portrayed him opposite Adam West on ABC’s Batman (1966–1968), Danny DeVito brought him to the big screen in Batman Returns (1992), and Robin Lord Taylor put a fresh spin on the character for Fox’s Gotham (2014–2019).

If Farrell’s Penguin series comes to fruition, it will be the second spinoff of The Batman in development at HBO Max. The streamer has already confirmed a prequel series that will “go back to Year One” and explore how Gotham became so corrupt.

Hit PLAY on the trailer for The Batman below for a glimpse of Farrell as The Penguin, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Are you ready to dive deeper into his story?