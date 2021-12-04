The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Dec. 5

'Sex and the City' revival 'And Just Like That...' (Courtesy of HBO Max)

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 14 new and returning series (including the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…, and the final season of The Expanse), 21 fall finales (including 9-1-1, NCIS and the #OneChicago trifecta), 15 season closers (including Fox bubble drama The Big Leap) and an assortment of films and specials (including Live in Front of a Studio Audience and The Housewives of North Pole).

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

8 pm Doctor Who Season 13 (aka Flux) finale (BBC America)

8:30 pm The National Christmas Tree Lighting special (CBS)

9 pm Fear the Walking Dead fall finale (AMC)

9:30 pm A Home for the Holidays at the Grove special (CBS)

10 pm Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records docuseries premiere (Epix)

10:14 pm The Walking Dead: World Beyond series finale (ABC)

MONDAY, DEC. 6

3 am Voir series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm The Neighborhood fall finale (CBS)

8 pm 9-1-1 fall finale (Fox)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola fall finale (CBS)

9 pm The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special ABC)

9 pm The Big Leap Season 1 finale (Fox)

9 pm Landscapers limited series premiere (HBO)

9 pm NCIS fall finale (CBS)

9 pm Wakefield Season 1 finale (Showtime)

10 pm The Forever Prisoner documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City special (NBC)

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i fall finale (CBS)

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

3 am Centaurworld Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) stand-up special premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes special (ABC)

8 pm The Resident fall finale (Fox)

8 pm The Slow Hustle documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm Our Kind of People fall finale (Fox)

9 pm FBI: International fall finale (CBS)

9 pm People’s Choice Awards (E!, NBC)

9:30 pm Abbott Elementary series premiere (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

3 am Welcome to Earth With Will Smith docuseries premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

8 pm Chicago Med fall finale (NBC)

8 pm Christmas Around the World special (The CW)

9 pm Alter Ego Season 1 finale (Fox)

9 pm Chicago Fire fall finale (NBC)

9 pm Tough as Nails Season 3 finale (CBS)

10 pm Chicago P.D. fall finale (NBC)

10 pm CSI: Vegas Season 1 finale (CBS)

10 pm Jay Leno’s Garage Season 6 finale (CNBC)

THURSDAY, DEC. 9

3 am American Ninja Warrior Junior Season 3 finale (Peacock)

3 am And Just Like That… series premiere (HBO Max; first two episodes)

3 am Anne Boleyn limited series premiere (AMC+)

3 am Guilty Party Season 1 finale (Paramount+)

3 am The Housewives of the North Pole film premiere (Peacock)

3 am The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 1 finale (HBO Max; last two episodes)

3 am Siwa’s Dane Pop Revolution Season 1 finale (Peacock)

3 am Summer Camp Island Season 5 premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Trolls: Trollstopia Season 5 premiere (Hulu, Peacock)

8 pm Walker fall finale (The CW)

8 pm The Blacklist fall finale (NBC)

8 pm Young Sheldon fall finale (The CW)

8:30 pm United States of Al fall finale (CBS)

9 pm Flip or Flop Season 10 premiere (HGTV)

9 pm Ghosts fall finale (CBS)

9:30 pm B Positive fall finale (CBS)

10 pm Bull fall finale (CBS)

10 pm Cake Season 5 finale (FXX)

10 pm Tacoma FD Season 3 finale (truTV)

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

3 am Crossing Swords Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Dr. Brain Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am The Expanse final season premiere (Prime Video)

3 am Invasion Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Peanuts: For Auld Lang Syne special (Apple TV+)

3 am Play-Doh Squished special (IMDb TV)

3 am Roaring Twenties series premiere (Netflix; first six episodes)

3 am Saturday Morning All Star Hits! series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm S.W.A.T. fall finale (CBS)

9 pm Magnum P.I. fall finale (CBS)

9 pm Nancy Drew fall finale (The CW)

10 pm Blue Bloods fall finale (CBS)

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

8 pm The Real Charlie Chaplin documentary premiere (Showtime)

8:30 pm NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Season 7 premiere (ABC)

