Riverdale Goes Retro for Milestone 100th Episode — See the Neat-o Photos

Riverdale is going back to its Archie Comics roots for its upcoming 100th episode — and gee, doesn’t it look swell?

The milestone episode, airing Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9/8c on The CW, whisks Archie and the gang back to the 1950s, enjoying some time at Pop’s in retro outfits from the original Archie comic books. Archie, Betty and Veronica share a milkshake — and yes, that classic love triangle is in full effect here — while Jughead sports his signature crown hat and Fangs rocks a black leather jacket.

But what brings on this blast from the past? The episode, which also marks the final installment of the five-episode “Rivervale” event, is titled “The Jughead Paradox,” and the official description is cryptic: “Unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead’s quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale.” Is this an alternate dimension? Is it all a dream? Was the whole event just a novel Jughead is writing? After all the craziness this show has thrown at us, we can’t rule anything out.

The photos also tease some contemporary moments as well, including Archie with his arm around Betty, looking very couple-y — and the return of Ethel Muggs! (We haven’t seen her since Season 4.) Check out the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — for a first look at Riverdale‘s 100th episode, and grab a booth in the comments below to share your thoughts and predictions.