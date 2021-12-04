Ratings: PAC-12 Championship Tops Friday, Nancy Drew Eyes Audience Low

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s broadcast of the PAC-12 championship game between college football’s Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes averaged 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, easily leading Friday in the demo. The Year's Most Shocking Cast Exits

Over on CBS, SWAT (5.1 mil/0.5) ticked up, while Magnum PI (5.2 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.6 mil/0.4) were steady, with the latter copping the night’s largest audience.

The CW’s Nancy Drew (270K/0.0) slipped to a new audience low, leading out of Penn & Teller: Fool Us (740K/0.1).

Elsewhere, Fox’s SmackDown (2 mil/0.5) was down a tick, and NBC’s Baking It (2.2 mil/0.3) was right on par with the latest The Wall.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.