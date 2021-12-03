Ratings: Annie Live! Tops Non-NFL Fare

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s production of Annie Live! averaged 5.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (per fast nationals), easily leading Thursday’s non-NFL fare in the demo.

Nielsen finals will trickle in later. Until then, here is how TV’s musical events of the past eight years have netted out:

Sound of Music Live (NBC, Dec. 2013): 18.6 mil/4.6

Grease Live (Fox, Jan. 2016): 12.2 mil/4.3

The Wiz Live (NBC, Dec. 2015): 11.5 mil/3.4

Peter Pan Live (NBC, Dec. 2014): 9.2 mil/2.4

Hairspray Live (NBC, Jan. 2017): 9.1 mil/2.3

Jesus Christ Superstar Live (NBC, April 2018): 9.6 mil/1.7

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Fox, Oct. 2016): 5 mil/1.7

The Passion (Fox, March 2016): 6.6 mil/1.6

A Christmas Story Live (Fox, Dec. 2017): 4.5 mil/1.5

Rent (Fox, Jan. 2019): 3.4 mil/1.4

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical (NBC, Dec. 2020): 2.5 mil/0.6

FOX | Thursday Night Football (13 mil/3.0) is up sharply from the preliminary numbers for its pre-Thanksgiving outing.

ABC | Alec Baldwin: Unscripted drew 4.1 mil and a 0.4. Christmas Light Fight‘s double-episode finale averaged 1.8 mil/0.3.

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.4 mil/0.6) and United States of Al (4.5 mil/0.4) dipped, while Ghosts aka One of TVLine’s Best Shows of 2021 (5.3 mil/0.5), B Positive (4 mil/0.4) and Bull (4 mil/0.3) were all steady.

THE CW | Walker (930K/0.1) added some eyeballs, while Legacies (370K/0.1) dropped a few.

