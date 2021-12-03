TVLine Items: LEGO Masters Renewed, Discovery of Witches Premiere and More

Fox is going back to the building blocks, renewing the competition series LEGO Masters for Season 3, to premiere in 2022. The second season wrapped up this past September.

Will Arnett will return as host and executive producer of the program, which pits two teams against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders.

“I’m excited to be a part of TV’s longest-running, unscripted, Danish-toy-building show,” Arnett said in a statement.

* A Discovery of Witches‘ third and final season will premiere Saturday, Jan, 8 on streamers Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC+ in the U.S. Watch a promo here.

* Peacock will debut the YA animated series Supernatural Academy, based on the books from Jaymin Eve, on Thursday, Jan. 20.

* The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner will take place April 30, 2022 at the Washington Hilton, after being cancelled two years in a row because of COVID, our sister site Deadline reports.

* HBO Max has released a trailer for the competition series Finding Magic Mike, premiering with all seven episodes on Thursday, Dec. 16:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story, a three-part documentary premiering Friday, Dec. 10:

