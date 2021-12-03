Dollface Crew Sidles Up to Lilly Singh's Bar in Season 2 — 2022 FIRST LOOK

A member of the Dollface crew will be mixing business with very personal pleasure in Season 2, and TVLine has your first look at the new love interest.

When the Hulu comedy releases its sophomore run (all 10 episodes) on Friday, Feb. 11, comedian, actress and onetime late-night TV host Lilly Singh will fill the recurring guest star role of Liv, a queer bar owner with a confident sense of humor, who explores both a relationship and a business venture with Stella (played by Shay Mitchell).

In the exclusive #2022FirstLook above, which is from Episode 2 of the new season, Stella, Madison (played by Brenda Song), Jules (Kat Dennings) and Izzy (Esther Povitsky) have sidled up to said bar, where Liv (far right) gets to better know all the ladies.

All told, Season 2 of the comedy will follow Jules and her crew “post-pandemic, post-heartbreak” and heading toward turning 30. “Having successfully reunited with her friends, Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves,” reads the official synopsis.

In addition to Singh’s Liv, Season 2 will also introduce Jayson Blair (Good Trouble) as a new love interest for Izzy, Corinne Foxx (Beat Shazam) as the enigmatic daughter of a music industry mogul who reappears from the girls’ past and strikes up a whirlwind friendship with Madison, and Luke Cook (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) in an undisclosed recurring guest star role.

