1883 Trailer: The Duttons Stake a Claim in the Old West in Yellowstone Prequel

The Duttons’ family tree has some branches that go waaaaay back, as we learn in a new trailer for the Yellowstone prequel 1883, premiering Sunday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+.

In the trailer — which you can watch above — we meet John Dutton’s 19th-century ancestor James (played by country star Tim McGraw) as he and his family set off in a covered wagon in search of a better life in Montana. “I’m gonna keep heading north until I find a country that’s worth the journey.” The road is dangerous, though: James has to shoot a few bandits along the way to keep his clan safe, and he gives his daughter a pistol for protection as they spot skeletons stuck full of arrows from the local natives.

The Duttons get an assist from cowboy guide Shea Brennan, played by Sam Elliott, who helps shepherd a group of families from Texas to Oregon… although it doesn’t seem like James much wants the help. We also meet a fast-shooting marshal played by Billy Bob Thornton who guns down a man in a crowded saloon before warning the rest: “There’s only one killer in Fort Worth, and that’s me.”

Good news if you don’t have Paramount+: The 1883 premiere will also air on Paramount Network on Sunday, Dec. 19, following a new episode of Yellowstone.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at 1883, and tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?