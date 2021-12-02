As Jack Reacher, Does Alan Ritchson Measure Up? — Watch Amazon Trailer

RELATED STORIES Blippi's Treehouse: Can Amazon Kids+'s New Series Make Blippi Less Annoying for Parents Who Loathe Him?

Has Jack Reacher gotten an upgrade from his days of being portrayed by Tom Cruise?

In a newly released trailer for Prime Video’s series adaptation of Lee Child’s novels, 6-foot-3 Titans alum Alan Ritchson dominates the screen as the titular veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life.

“Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served,” reads the official synopsis. “When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.”

The cast also includes Malcolm Goodwin (iZombie), Willa Fitzgerald (Dare Me, Scream: The TV Series), Chris Webster (Most Dangerous Game), Hugh Thompson (Chapelwaite), Maria Sten (Swamp Thing), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kristin Kreuk (Smallville), Currie Graham (Murder in the First), Marc Bendavid (Dark Matter), Willie C. Carpenter (Devious Maids), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) and Bruce McGill (Rizzoli & Isles).

Season 1 of the Amazon series will be based on the first Jack Reacher book, 1997’s The Killing Floor. Nick Santora (Scorpion) serves as showrunner; Child is also an EP.

Reacher premieres with all eight episodes on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Scroll down to check out the show’s poster, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the latest iteration of Jack Reacher.