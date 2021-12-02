TVLine Items: Benanti Joins Schumer Comedy, Biggs Visits SVU and More

Laura Benanti is bringing her razor-sharp wit to Amy Schumer’s forthcoming Hulu comedy Life & Beth, our sister site Variety reports.

Schumer will write, direct, executive-produce and star as Beth, a wine distributor whose life looks pretty great on paper. But when a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become.

Benanti — whose TV credits include HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, Younger and Supergirl — will recur as Jane, a struggling mother.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jason Biggs (Orange Is the New Black) will guest-star in Law & Order: SVU‘s Jan. 6 episode as a detective on the task force led by Donal Logue’s character, Give Me My Remote reports.

* Michelle Monaghan (The Path), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship) and Meredith Hagner (Search Party) have joined Vince Vaughn in the Apple TV+ drama Bad Monkey, written by Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso).

* Peacock has acquired Vigil, a British crime-drama import starring Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster) and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones), which premieres with all episodes on Thursday, Dec. 23. Watch the trailer here.

* HBO Max has released a new trailer for the post-apocalyptic drama Station Eleven, debuting with three episodes on Thursday, Dec. 16, followed by two installments weekly leading up to the final episode on Jan. 13:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?