American Idol, Jeopardy! College Competition Get Premiere Dates at ABC

ABC is stocking up on big voices and big brains this February: The Alphabet network has set premiere dates for American Idol‘s new season and a primetime Jeopardy! college competition, TVLine has learned.

Idol will kick off a historic Season 20 (and its fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will return as judges on the long-running singing competition, with Ryan Seacrest back once again as host.

Slotted opposite NBC’s marathon Winter Olympics coverage, meanwhile, Jeopardy! National College Championship will debuts Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 8 pm, with episodes airing each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, concluding on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Mayim Bialik serves as host for the nine-day event, with 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country going head-to-head in the ultimate battle of wits.

It’s a rare venture into the primetime hours for the venerable syndicated quiz show, which still airs weekdays with Bialik and former champ Ken Jennings serving as interim hosts. (Bialik was revealed as host of the college competition back in August.) In January 2020, Jennings went up against fellow champs James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in the primetime Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time tournament, with Jennings ultimately winning the $1 million prize — and ABC reaping relatively boffo ratings throughout.

