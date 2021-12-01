Kevin Kline and Cate Blanchett to Star in Disclaimer, Alfonso Cuarón's Thriller Adaptation for Apple TV+

RELATED STORIES The Morning Show's Desean Terry on How UBA Did Daniel Dirty in Season 2

Academy Award-winning film vet Kevin Kline will make his series TV* debut opposite fellow Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett in an Apple TV+ adaptation of the psychological thriller Disclaimer, from — stop me if you’ve heard this qualifier before — Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón.

As part of his overall deal with Apple TV+, Cuarón will write, direct and executive produce all episodes of the series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. Blanchett will serve as another of the executive producers, as well as star.

In Disclaimer, Blanchett will play Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize that she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past…a story that reveals her darkest secret… a secret she thought was hers alone.

Blanchett’s previous small screen credits include Mrs. America (for which she earned an Emmy nomination), plus Australia’s Stateless, Heartland and Bordertown.

*Primetime and live-action, before anyone does a “Well, actually” about Bob’s Burgers or Search for Tomorrow