Vikings Sequel, Raising Dion Season 2 and Others Get Netflix Premiere Dates

Netflix on Tuesday locked in 2022 release dates for a few of its genre-TV offerings, including the Vikings sequel-of-sorts and the supernatural horror series Archive 81. Streaming TV Renewals and Cancellations

Archive 81 in fact leads the charge with a Friday, Jan. 14 premiere. Inspired by the podcast of the same name, the series follows Dan Turner (played by Sorry for Your Loss‘ Mamoudou Athie), an archivist who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of documentarian Melody Pendras (Altered Carbon‘s Dina Shihabi), Dan is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across two timelines, Dan finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody — ultimately leading the two to form a mysterious connection. Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys) serves as showrunner.

Next up, with a Friday, Jan. 28 drop, is In From the Cold, in which a single mom (Revenge‘s Margarita Levieva) finds her European vacation with her daughter derailed when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy. Oh, and Mom also is the product of a highly classified KGB experiment that granted her “special abilities”! Adam Glass (Supernatural) serves as showrunner.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, you get Season 2 of Raising Dion, which follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season 2 finds Dion befriending Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) — a fellow powered kid — at which time a series of alarming events unfold.

Closing out the announced dates is Vikings: Valhalla, premiering Friday, Feb. 25. Set in the early 11th century (more than 100 years after the end of History’s Vikings series), the offshoot chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Dröm‘s Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Sanditon‘s Leo Suter). Jeb Stuart serves as showrunner and exec-produces alongside Vikings creator Michael Hirst and (many) others.

Additional (but not all!) 2022 releases on the “genre” front include Alice in Borderland Season 2, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas (an animated offshoot), The Cuphead Show! (animated), Locke & Key Season 3, Magic: The Gathering (animated), The Midnight Club (a new horror offering from The Haunting of Hill House‘s Mike Flanagan), the long-awaited The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy Season 3 and, of course, Stranger Things 4 (currently earmarked for “summer”).

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.