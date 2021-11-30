Ratings: 9-1-1 and NCIS Lead Monday, Big Leap Eyes High Ahead of Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s 9-1-1 beat out NBC’s The Voice for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS delivered the night’s largest audience. Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

FOX | Heading into next week’s fall finale, 9-1-1 drew 5.2 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, ticking up from its previous fresh outing. The Big Leap (1.3 mil/0.3) rose to match its demo high (set by the series premiere), with its season finale airing next week.

NBC | The Voice (6.3 mil/0.7) was steady week-to-week, leading into That’s My Jam‘s 4.2 mil/0.6.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.4 mil/0.6), Abishola (5 mil/0.5), NCIS (7.2 mil/0.6) and NCIS: Hawai’i (4.9 mil/0.4) were all steady.

ABC | CMA Country Christmas did 3.8 mil/0.4, while the latest Christmas Light Fight double pump averaged 2.3 mil/0.4.

THE CW | Leading out of The Black Pack (400K/0.1), 4400 340K/0.1) was steady.

