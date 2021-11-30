What Has The Flash Set in Motion With the Code Word 'Injustice'?! — WATCH

RELATED STORIES How Arrow's Mia Figures Into The Flash's 'Armageddon' Finale

With just one word, The Flash has raised a big, scarlet flag for Black Lightning, it is revealed in this exclusive sneak peek at Part 3 of the CW series’ “Armageddon” event (airing tonight at 8/7c).

Previously on the Arrowverse series, Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) in alarmingly short order lost his job (suspended by the CCPD), his superhero home base (S.T.A.R. Labs shuttered by the feds), his reputation (cast as a malevolent meta by the media) and, most gut-punchy of all, his father figure (when he slowly came to realize that Joe West died six months prior).

After some industrious work by Chester saved The Flash from the Armageddon-fearing alien Despero’s finishing move, Barry speed-fled to the Hall of Justice that was established at the close of the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. There, Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning, clearly concerned, asked his fellow superhero what was wrong.

“Injustice,” Barry simply said. And the sneak peak above sheds some light on just what that three-syllable word means among superfriends.

Press play above to witness Black Lightning’s reaction to the code word, and Barry’s insistence that they do what needs to be done!

Losing so much that is dear to him — and possibly his mind — adds up to “a big twist that sets the rest of the five-parter into motion,” Gustin told TVLine. Specifically, realizing that Joe West died, and that that tragedy apparently led to a mental “break” for the Central City hero, “makes Barry think that maybe [The Flash causing Armageddon] is possible.”

Elsewhere this week, Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero’s vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Batwoman‘s Javicia Leslie, Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh and Osric Chau (reprising his role as Ryan Choi from “Crisis on Infinite Earths”) all guest-star.

Want scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.