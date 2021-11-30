And Just Like That… Trailer: Meet the Sex and the City Gals' New Friends (and Grown-Up Kids) in New Sneak Peek

Cue the samba music: The Sex and the City ladies are back — and still obsessed with shoes — in a new trailer for the HBO Max revival And Just Like That.

The trailer — which you can watch above — catches up with Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte (sans Samantha) two decades after Sex and the City‘s original run. The gals are a little older now (Miranda’s red hair is now fully gray), and they have some new friends, too: Carrie chats with a woman named Seema, played by Homeland‘s Sarita Choudhury, who wishes her dating apps could be a little more personalized; Charlotte and her husband Harry go visit Lisa, played by Empire‘s Nicole Ari Parker; and Carrie appears on a podcast hosted by the brash Che, played by Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez.

Plus, their kids are all grown up: We see Charlotte and Harry’s daughter Lily playing piano at a recital, and their daughter Rose — who was just a baby in the first Sex and the City movie — is now a teenager.

There’s still plenty of sex talk, though: Che asks Carrie on her show if she’s ever masturbated in a public place. (Carrie’s quippy response: “Not since Barney’s closed.”) Carrie is still happily married to Mr. Big, who reminds her how far they’ve come: “I remember when you kept your sweaters in the stove.” She also still rocks her signature nameplate necklace, and the three old friends still get together to gab over breakfast… only now it’s Mario as the fourth, instead of Samantha. And yes, Carrie still takes a long, loving look at her shoe collection.

And Just Like That — premiering Thursday, Dec. 9 with two episodes — brings back original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as gal pals Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to the official description.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at And Just Like That, and share your first impressions in the comments.