TVLine Items: Ruffin's Aunties Sitcom, Hallmark Trio Team Up and More

NBC may be taking up residence with Aunties, handing a put pilot commitment to a comedy executive-produced by comedian/host Amber Ruffin and written by Shantira Jackson (The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock’s Saved by the Bell), our sister site Deadline reports.

The project is loosely based on Jackson’s life and tells the story of what happens when a young woman goes back home to help raise the women who raised her.

Serving as EPs alongside Jackson and Ruffin are Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker, who produce The Amber Ruffin Show via their production company Sethmaker Shoemeyers.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Hallmark all-stars Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney will headline Wedding Veil, the first installment in a new Hallmark Channel movie trilogy about longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. The flick, which also stars Kevin McGarry (When Calls the Heart), premieres Saturday, Jan. 8 at 9/8c.

* Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 has tapped Liza Koshy, Billy Porter and Ciara as co-hosts for the Dec. 31 broadcast, airing at 8 pm on ABC.

* Disney Channel has picked up the roller-skating coming-of-age comedy Saturdays, which counts black-ish star Marsai Martin among its executive producers.

* Streamer ALLBLK has ordered Send Help, a coming-of-age dark comedy created by Insecure actor Jean Elie and writer Mike Gauyo (Insecure, Ginny & Georgia). The series is about “a first-generation Haitian American young man struggling to overcome the challenges of ‘making it’ in Hollywood, whilst coming to terms with a recent family tragedy.”

* Netflix has released a trailer for unscripted series Selling Tampa, premiering Wednesday, Dec. 15:

* Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) and Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) are The Housewives of the North Pole in a trailer for the Peacock movie premiering Thursday, Dec. 9:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?