The Book of Boba Fett: New Teaser Revisits His Sarlacc Pit 'Death'

Boba Fett recalls being “left for dead on the sands of Tatooine” in a new teaser for Disney+‘s upcoming offshoot of The Mandalorian.

He of the unreliable jet pack famously toppled into a hungry, hungry Sarlacc pit in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of The Jedi, and yet he resurfaced in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, played by Attack of the Clones‘ Temuera Morrison.

The too-short-teaser above hints at who found him, and the steps taken to revive him following that seemingly dire fate.

Disney+ also released character posters, below, for both Boba and mercenary Fennec Shand (Agents of SHIELD’s Ming-Na Wen).

Teased in an end-credit sequence following The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale and set to premiere Wednesday, Dec. 29, The Book of Boba Fett finds the titular bounty hunter and Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the offshoot’s executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

After delivering a most unexpected (yet not) cameo by Luke Skywalker in its Season 2 finale’s closing moments, The Mandalorian slipped in a post-credits scene in which Boba Fett, with help from Fennec Shand, gunned down Bib Fortuna to lay claim to the throne inside Jabba the Hutt’s palace on the planet Tatooine. After the formidable duo settled in, the title card “THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT…. COMING DECEMBER 2021” appeared on-screen.

