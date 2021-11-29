Miss USA 2021: The Winner Is...

RELATED STORIES Miss Universe 2020: The Winner Is...

The 2021 Miss USA pageant was held on Monday, formally crowning the 70th winner in the competition’s history.

Broadcast on FYI for the second year in a row, this year’s festivities were hosted by Zuri Hall and Patrick Ta, with Nicole Adamo assisting as the pageant’s official lounge host.

Fifty-one hopefuls descended upon the River Spirit Casino Resort’s Paradise Cove Theater in Tulsa, Okla., for a shot at the crown. And if nothing else, at least they got to enjoy a little music from Ja Rule.

After the “final look,” as well as Asya Branch‘s last walk as the reigning Miss USA, here’s how things shook out for this year’s top four:

4. Sydni Bennett (Miss Illinois)

3. Ashley Carino (Miss Florida)

2. Caitlyn Vogel (Miss North Dakota)

That left Elle Smith (Miss Kentucky) as this year’s winner, and your new Miss USA.

This year’s judges included Natalía Barulích, a Croatian-Cuban model, social media influencer and singer; Sophie Elgort, an American photographer; Chloe Flower, an American composer and classical pianist; Ty Hunter, an American personal stylist; Haley Kalil, an American model and Miss Minnesota USA 2014; Alton Mason, an American model; Pascal Mouawad, a Lebanese jeweler, businessman and the CEO of Mouawad; and Oliver Trevena, an English actor and TV presenter.

Your thoughts on the new Miss USA? Drop ’em in a comment below.