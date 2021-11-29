Miley Cyrus and SNL's Pete Davidson to Host New Year's Eve Special for NBC

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are set to host a New Year’s Eve party for NBC, titled — wait for it — Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.
The “all-star celebration” will feature the eponymous recording artist and Saturday Night Live standout, as well a lineup (TBD!) of special guests and musical performances.
Executive-produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, the special will air live on NBC, from Miami, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm to 12:30am ET. It will also be live-streamed on the Peacock service.
“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete” NBCUniversal live events EVP Jen Neal said in a statement. (As SNL‘s Chad might say, “OK!”)
Among the rival offerings this New Year’s Eve, ABC has Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022, a 50th year celebration that will feature the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown (with Puerto Rico as the inaugural host destination).
CBS meanwhile is fixin’ to bring ya New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, to be hosted by American Idol’s Bobby Bones and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith and feature performances by Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band.