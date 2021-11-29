SNL's Kyle Mooney (and Kyle Mooney) Spoof Kids' Retro TV in Netflix's Saturday Morning All Star Hits! Trailer

RELATED STORIES Colton Underwood Is a 'Gay in Training' in Netflix's Coming Out Colton Trailer

Kyle Mooney is omnipresent in the first trailer for Netflix‘s Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, which the Saturday Night Live vet co-created with Bento Box Entertainment creative director Ben Jones.

Dropping all eight episodes on Friday, Dec. 10, the adult animated/live-action hybrid series “celebrates all that is ’80s and ’90s television,” with riffs on both California Dreams-y tweenage fare and cartoons (including, we think, a cameo by Denver the Last Dinosaur?).

“Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, twin hosts Skip and Treybor (both played by Mooney) take us on a trip through the Saturday Morning cartoon experience,” reads the synopsis.

Mooney and Jones serve as executive producers on the Broadway Video and Universal Television production, alongside SNL overlord Lorne Michaels and a half dozen others.

Will your younger self tune in for this trip down Saturday-morning TV memory lane?